Things are getting heated in South Bend
WATCH: Clemson-ND with some pushing and shoving at halftime
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, November 5, 2022, 9:03 PM

It's getting emotional and chippy in South Bend as No. 4 Clemson is getting manhandled 14-0 at halftime of Saturday night's game against Notre Dame.

During a sack for the last play of the second quarter, freshman offensive tackle Walker Parks shoved Jayson Ademilola to the ground for a penalty as the Tigers let the final seconds run off the clock for halftime.

As both teams ran off the field for halftime, there was some pushing and showing as both teams had to be separated by coaches and support staff.

Check it out below:

