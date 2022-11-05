WATCH: Clemson-ND with some pushing and shoving at halftime

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

It's getting emotional and chippy in South Bend as No. 4 Clemson is getting manhandled 14-0 at halftime of Saturday night's game against Notre Dame.

During a sack for the last play of the second quarter, freshman offensive tackle Walker Parks shoved Jayson Ademilola to the ground for a penalty as the Tigers let the final seconds run off the clock for halftime.

As both teams ran off the field for halftime, there was some pushing and showing as both teams had to be separated by coaches and support staff.

Clemson is not used to being down 14-0 at halftime

pic.twitter.com/bUAYA11e7E — Saturday Gameday (@SaturdayGameday) November 6, 2022