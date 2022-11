WATCH: Clemson-Louisville highlights

No. 10 Clemson won their 39th straight game in Death Valley with a 31-16 victory against Louisville on Saturday.

The Tigers' win extended the longest home winning streak in ACC history and ties the 2005-11 Oklahoma Sooners for the ninth-longest home winning streak in FBS history.

