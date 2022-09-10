WATCH: Clemson-Furman highlights

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out highlights of Clemson's 35-12 home-opening victory over Furman on Saturday:

Video Description: The #5 Clemson Tigers got their second win in less than a week as they defeated Furman, 35-12. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei made a number of impressive plays as he lead the Clemson offense. Uiagalelei finished the game 21-27 for 231 yards and two touchdowns passing the football, and he had 36 yards running the ball on five carries. Will Shipley had a very efficient game, running for 68 yards and two touchdowns on just 10 carries. Beaux Collins continues to be the big play receiver for the Tigers, catching four passes for 57 yards and a touchdown.