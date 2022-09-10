CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Clemson-Furman highlights

WATCH: Clemson-Furman highlights
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Sep 10, Sat 19:19

Check out highlights of Clemson's 35-12 home-opening victory over Furman on Saturday:

Video Description: The #5 Clemson Tigers got their second win in less than a week as they defeated Furman, 35-12. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei made a number of impressive plays as he lead the Clemson offense. Uiagalelei finished the game 21-27 for 231 yards and two touchdowns passing the football, and he had 36 yards running the ball on five carries. Will Shipley had a very efficient game, running for 68 yards and two touchdowns on just 10 carries. Beaux Collins continues to be the big play receiver for the Tigers, catching four passes for 57 yards and a touchdown.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Postgame notes on Clemson-Furman
Postgame notes on Clemson-Furman
WATCH: Clemson dances in locker room after win over Furman
WATCH: Clemson dances in locker room after win over Furman
WATCH: Dabo Swinney postgame press conference after win over Furman
WATCH: Dabo Swinney postgame press conference after win over Furman
WATCH: Clemson coordinator interviews after Furman win
WATCH: Clemson coordinator interviews after Furman win
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest