WATCH: Clemson Football team visits kids at Clemson Elementary
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Sep 23, Fri 18:13

One of the underrated and coolest traditions that the Clemson football team has is spending a few precious moments with the young kids at Clemson Elementary before they travel out of Tiger Town for road games.

It's important to give back to the community that supports you.

The Tigers do a great job of doing that, including these quick trips to the local elementary school home to future Clemson students and possibly the next great football star for the Tigers.

Check out a video clip of their visit below:

