WATCH: Clemson football goes to Vegas

Clemson Football showcased its Player Development Department in this week's edition of The VLOG.
Clemson Football showcased its Player Development Department in this week's edition of The VLOG.

Brandon Rink Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 1 hour ago

Clemson Football showcased its Player Development Department in this week's edition of The VLOG.

Video description: P.A.W. Journey brought 15 Clemson Tigers to Las Vegas to meet with executive leaders from 12 different companies. This is a life-changing trip that expands our Scholar-Athletes' professional network, and opens their eyes to career possibilities.

