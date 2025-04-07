|
WATCH: Clemson football goes to Vegas
1 hour ago- -
Clemson Football showcased its Player Development Department in this week's edition of The VLOG.
Video description: P.A.W. Journey brought 15 Clemson Tigers to Las Vegas to meet with executive leaders from 12 different companies. This is a life-changing trip that expands our Scholar-Athletes' professional network, and opens their eyes to career possibilities.
