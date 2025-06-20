|
WATCH: Clemson featured in College Football 26 gameplay trailer
Clemson is featured in College Football 26's new gameplay trailer reveal.
The highly anticipated sequel to College Football 25 is set to release on July 10, and EA Sports released a five-minute deep dive into the new gameplay mechanics (more info here). Ashton Hampton, T.J. Parker, and several other Tigers are featured in this gameplay trailer. Ashton with the clamps, T.J. dominating the L.O.S.... Yeah they got it right. 🎮📷@A2hton_ x @tomarrion https://t.co/YCcSDCHHcw pic.twitter.com/sM4PVIqwne
Ashton with the clamps, T.J. dominating the L.O.S.... Yeah they got it right. 🎮📷@A2hton_ x @tomarrion https://t.co/YCcSDCHHcw pic.twitter.com/sM4PVIqwne— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) June 20, 2025
