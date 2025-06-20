sports_football
WATCH: Clemson featured in College Football 26 gameplay trailer
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  5 hours ago

The highly anticipated sequel to College Football 25 is set to release on July 10, and EA Sports released a five-minute deep dive into the new gameplay mechanics (more info here).

Ashton Hampton, T.J. Parker, and several other Tigers are featured in this gameplay trailer.

