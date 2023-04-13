CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Garrett Riley was presented with the trophy at his new home this week. (Clemson athletics photo)

WATCH: Clemson, family surprise Garrett Riley with team Broyles Award trophy presentation
2023 Apr 13

New Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley was honored with the Broyles Award as the nation's top assistant for a standout campaign at TCU last season.

This week, the $5,000 and 75-pound trophy finally made its way to Clemson and his new team surprised him at a team meeting with a presentation and plenty of family there to celebrate.

Check it out below:

