WATCH: Clemson, family surprise Garrett Riley with team Broyles Award trophy presentation
New Clemson offensive coordinator
Garrett Riley was honored with the Broyles Award as the nation's top assistant for a standout campaign at TCU last season.
This week, the $5,000 and 75-pound trophy finally made its way to Clemson and his new team surprised him at a team meeting with a presentation and plenty of family there to celebrate. Check it out below: For his remarkable 2022 season with @TCUFootball, Garrett Riley earned The @BroylesAward for the top assistant coach in all of college football.
Yesterday, he was surprised with the trophy during a team meeting. Congratulations, @CoachGRiley! pic.twitter.com/zp8WbxFjo2
