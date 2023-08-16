WATCH: Clemson DL ranked #23 ACC player of 2023

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Clemson DL Tyler Davis ranked #23 ACC player of 2023

by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Aug 16, Wed 09:30

Check out highlights and interviews about Clemson standout defensive lineman Tyler Davis as he checks in as the #23 ACC player of 2023, according to the ACC Digital Network:

Video Description: Renowned for his indomitable spirit and unwavering dedication on the field, Clemson's Tyler Davis has consistently showcased his defensive skills, combining raw power with unparalleled finesse. His ability to disrupt offensive lines and penetrate opponents' backfields has cemented his status as a formidable force, making him an invaluable asset to the Tigers' defense. Take a look at highlights from his amazing career, and see why he's ranked #23 on the ACC Digital Network's Top 25 Returning Players list.

