CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Clemson DB Andrew Mukuba ranked #22 ACC player of 2023

WATCH: Clemson DB Andrew Mukuba ranked #22 ACC player of 2023
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Aug 17, Thu 14:04

Check out highlights and interviews about Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba as he is ranked the #22 ACC player of 2023, according to the ACC Digital Network:

Video Description: Clemson's Andrew Mukuba is one of the league's most versatile defenders, and of great value to the Tigers' defense. In 2022 Mukuba registered 50.0 tackles, broke up four passes and picked off a pass. Mukuba will certainly look to continue to lock down the middle of the field in 2023. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, defensive lineman Tyler Davis and quarterback Cade Klubnik give you the breakdown on this fantastic DB right here.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
WATCH: Garrett Riley pranked with a room full of Tigers
WATCH: Garrett Riley pranked with a room full of Tigers
ESPN's updated recruiting class ranking for Clemson
ESPN's updated recruiting class ranking for Clemson
WATCH: Clemson DB ranked #22 ACC player of 2023
WATCH: Clemson DB ranked #22 ACC player of 2023
Cade Klubnik named to Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list
Cade Klubnik named to Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week