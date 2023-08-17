WATCH: Clemson DB ranked #22 ACC player of 2023

WATCH: Clemson DB Andrew Mukuba ranked #22 ACC player of 2023

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out highlights and interviews about Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba as he is ranked the #22 ACC player of 2023, according to the ACC Digital Network:

Video Description: Clemson's Andrew Mukuba is one of the league's most versatile defenders, and of great value to the Tigers' defense. In 2022 Mukuba registered 50.0 tackles, broke up four passes and picked off a pass. Mukuba will certainly look to continue to lock down the middle of the field in 2023. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, defensive lineman Tyler Davis and quarterback Cade Klubnik give you the breakdown on this fantastic DB right here.

