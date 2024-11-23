CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Clemson dances in locker room after win over The Citadel

by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Nov 23 20:48

They win, they dance.

No. 17 Clemson defeated a determined The Citadel squad 51-14 on Saturday afternoon. Clemson improved to 39-0 against FCS teams since 1978.

After the victory, the Tigers went to their locker room to celebrate and break out some dance moves.

Check out the celebratory video below:

