|
WATCH: Clemson dances in locker room after win over The Citadel
2024 Nov 23 20:48- -
They win, they dance.
No. 17 Clemson defeated a determined The Citadel squad 51-14 on Saturday afternoon. Clemson improved to 39-0 against FCS teams since 1978. After the victory, the Tigers went to their locker room to celebrate and break out some dance moves. Check out the celebratory video below: We win, we dance!! pic.twitter.com/wgHKg0pAS8
No. 17 Clemson defeated a determined The Citadel squad 51-14 on Saturday afternoon. Clemson improved to 39-0 against FCS teams since 1978.
After the victory, the Tigers went to their locker room to celebrate and break out some dance moves.
Check out the celebratory video below:
We win, we dance!! pic.twitter.com/wgHKg0pAS8— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 24, 2024
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
Tags: Clemson Football