|
WATCH: Clemson dances in locker room after win over NC State
|2022 Oct 2, Sun 00:28- -
They win, they dance.
The Clemson football team had an impressive home victory manhandling North Carolina 30-20 on Saturday night.
After the win, the Tigers held a dance party in the locker room while spending some quality time with the Textile Bowl trophy.
Check out the video below:
We Win, We Dance: Textile Bowl Edition pic.twitter.com/eCoNCFP2me— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 2, 2022
Tags: Clemson Football