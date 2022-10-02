CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson tries to always celebrate the wins
WATCH: Clemson dances in locker room after win over NC State
2022 Oct 2

They win, they dance.

The Clemson football team had an impressive home victory manhandling North Carolina 30-20 on Saturday night.

After the win, the Tigers held a dance party in the locker room while spending some quality time with the Textile Bowl trophy.

