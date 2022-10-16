|
WATCH: Clemson dances in locker room after win over FSU
|2022 Oct 16, Sun 00:25- -
They win, they dance.
No. 4 Clemson handled Florida State with a 33-28 road win on Saturday night.
After the hard-fought contest, the Tigers went to the locker room to celebrate the victory with some dancing.
Check out a short video clip below, including a dance cameo by strength coach Joey Batson:
WE WIN, WE DANCE‼️ pic.twitter.com/9D3LcLAhW2— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 16, 2022
