WATCH: Clemson dances in locker room after win over FSU

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

They win, they dance.

No. 4 Clemson handled Florida State with a 33-28 road win on Saturday night.

After the hard-fought contest, the Tigers went to the locker room to celebrate the victory with some dancing.

Check out a short video clip below, including a dance cameo by strength coach Joey Batson: