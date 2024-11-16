|
WATCH: Clemson dances in locker room after road win against Pitt
2024 Nov 16 20:12- -
They win, they dance.
No. 17 Clemson got a huge 24-20 road win against a tough Pittsburgh team on Saturday. After the victory, the Tigers celebrated with some dancing in the visiting locker room. Check it out below: 🗣️ WIN CAM! pic.twitter.com/VLfgITLJoH We Win 🤝 We Dance pic.twitter.com/3tYdU2XCRv
No. 17 Clemson got a huge 24-20 road win against a tough Pittsburgh team on Saturday.
After the victory, the Tigers celebrated with some dancing in the visiting locker room.
Check it out below:
🗣️ WIN CAM! pic.twitter.com/VLfgITLJoH— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 16, 2024
We Win 🤝 We Dance pic.twitter.com/3tYdU2XCRv— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 16, 2024
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
Tags: Clemson Football