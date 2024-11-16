CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Sammy Brown was fired up after the win over Pitt
WATCH: Clemson dances in locker room after road win against Pitt
by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Nov 16 20:12

They win, they dance.

No. 17 Clemson got a huge 24-20 road win against a tough Pittsburgh team on Saturday.

After the victory, the Tigers celebrated with some dancing in the visiting locker room.

Check it out below:

WATCH: Pat Narduzzi reacts to tough loss against Clemson
WATCH: Dabo Swinney reacts to Clemson's road win over Pittsburgh
Dabo Swinney updates injuries on team
