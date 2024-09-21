BREAKING

WATCH: Clemson dances in locker room after blowout win over NC State

No. 21 Clemson destroyed North Carolina State 59-35 in front of a hot, sold-out crowd on Saturday afternoon.

After the dominating performance, the Tigers celebrated in their locker room as they won the Textile Bowl trophy once again in Tiger Town.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney never lets them forget that the "fun is in the winning" and to enjoy every victory.

