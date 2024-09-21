|
WATCH: Clemson dances in locker room after blowout win over NC State
No. 21 Clemson destroyed North Carolina State 59-35 in front of a hot, sold-out crowd on Saturday afternoon.
After the dominating performance, the Tigers celebrated in their locker room as they won the Textile Bowl trophy once again in Tiger Town.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney never lets them forget that the "fun is in the winning" and to enjoy every victory.
Check it out below:
We will always remember this 21st night of September! 🐅 pic.twitter.com/QwaHoh0yY5— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 21, 2024
