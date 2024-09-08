CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Clemson dances in locker room after 66-20 win over App State

by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Sep 8 01:12

No. 25 Clemson throttled App State 66-20 inside Death Valley in front of a packed home crowd on Saturday night.

After the blowout victory, the Clemson team enjoyed some well-deserved dancing and celebration in the locker room embracing the 'fun is in the winning' mantra.

Check out it below:

Top Clemson News of the Week
