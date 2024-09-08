|
WATCH: Clemson dances in locker room after 66-20 win over App State
No. 25 Clemson throttled App State 66-20 inside Death Valley in front of a packed home crowd on Saturday night.
After the blowout victory, the Clemson team enjoyed some well-deserved dancing and celebration in the locker room embracing the 'fun is in the winning' mantra. Check out it below: WE WIN WE DANCE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XR0G5qG3qY
Check out it below:
WE WIN WE DANCE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XR0G5qG3qY— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 8, 2024
