WATCH: Clemson celebrating after winning ACC title, making CFB Playoff
No. 17 Clemson defeated No. 8 SMU 34-31 on Saturday night in Charlotte, NC, to claim the 2024 ACC title. The victory propeled the Tigers into the College Football Playoff.
ACC CHAMPS! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/bwA1XAzQzp
Amen, coach!! pic.twitter.com/ul2CSoq8ZH
True to this. Not new to this. 🐅 pic.twitter.com/OEPLzfZ6YH— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 8, 2024
It gets better every. single. time. 😁🏆@ClemsonFB x #ACCFCG pic.twitter.com/4kghwtggF5— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) December 8, 2024
Same, @CadeKlubnikQB. Same.
Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney says “thank you Jesus” after his team won the ACC Championship.
“ACC: ANOTHER CLEMSON CHAMPIONSHIP” 🏆@ClemsonFB is headed to the Playoff! pic.twitter.com/8eH3x2hf9V— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) December 8, 2024
Frame it.#Clemson || @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/RDcckmoInW— Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) December 8, 2024
ACC champions @tomarrion and @35Pwoo have something to say to y’all 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/ZdHbaMc6iT— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 8, 2024
December 8, 2024
Dabo Swinney: “I told them last week, ‘God’s not done with our story, we just have to walk it out.’” pic.twitter.com/OzAnkAewv9— Marc Whiteman (@MarcWYFFNews4) December 8, 2024
The man that walked it off‼️— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 8, 2024
Talk that talk, @nolanhauser 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/5YDFNBR7WQ
@CadeKlubnikQB shows off his MVP trophy pic.twitter.com/ZiFUfreXAj— David Hood (@MDavidHood) December 8, 2024
Hey @CFBPlayoff, we’re back. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/GHutvjkEGm— Clemson University (@ClemsonUniv) December 8, 2024
8 ACC Titles in 10 Years 🏆— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) December 8, 2024
True to this. Not new to this.@ClemsonFB x #ACCFCG pic.twitter.com/K8Sz0xZdLL
US AGAINST THE WORLD 🐅 pic.twitter.com/XZSnBJgIsP— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 8, 2024
What a night for @ClemsonFB and the #ClemsonFamily! 🧡#Clemson || #GoTigers pic.twitter.com/kk4M0i8pHc— Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) December 8, 2024
Forever cemented in Clemson History.— James Haynes🏁 (@52RockJr) December 8, 2024
That kick return will be remembered forever! Proud of you lil bro💪🏾💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/Wb9BE2pEcN
