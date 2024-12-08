CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Clemson celebrating after winning ACC title, making CFB Playoff

WATCH: Clemson celebrating after winning ACC title, making CFB Playoff
by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Dec 8 00:21

No. 17 Clemson defeated No. 8 SMU 34-31 on Saturday night in Charlotte, NC, to claim the 2024 ACC title. The victory propeled the Tigers into the College Football Playoff.

Take a look at some of the celebrations by the Tigers after the huge victory:

