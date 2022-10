WATCH: Clemson celebrates in locker room after win over Syracuse

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

They win, they dance.

The Clemson football team escaped with an exciting 27-21 comeback victory over No. 14 Syracuse on Saturday afternoon.

After the contest, they celebrated the win with a locker room celebration in the following video:

We win.



We dance šŸ˜Ž pic.twitter.com/gKDHGLDLIm ā€” Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 22, 2022

