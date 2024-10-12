|
WATCH: Clemson calls up a double pass for a touchdown against Wake Forest
2024 Oct 12 14:43- -
Clemson went deep into their playbook with a 28-yard double pass touchdown from receiver
Antonio Williams to tight end
Jake Briningstool during the third quarter of Saturday's game against Wake Forest.
Check out the trick play below: TRICKERY FROM CLEMSON 🪄 pic.twitter.com/5g9zVgJKYd Must-watch TV‼️ @Jbriningstool
Watch on ESPN: https://t.co/vs9PNQhdxk https://t.co/IwU4tMJNzl pic.twitter.com/4AimDJW5QE
TRICKERY FROM CLEMSON 🪄 pic.twitter.com/5g9zVgJKYd— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 12, 2024
Must-watch TV‼️ @Jbriningstool
