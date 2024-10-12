CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Clemson calls up a double pass for a touchdown against Wake Forest

by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Oct 12 14:43

Clemson went deep into their playbook with a 28-yard double pass touchdown from receiver Antonio Williams to tight end Jake Briningstool during the third quarter of Saturday's game against Wake Forest.

Check out the trick play below:

