WATCH: CJ Spiller on managing three NFL-caliber talents in Clemson backfield

by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Jul 19, Tue 09:02

Clemson running backs coach C.J. Spiller spoke to the media Tuesday about his talented backfield for 2022.

"Everyone is back healthy," Spiller said. "Everyone is ready to rock and roll. Those guys are excited and had a very strong summer. They are excited to get back started. It is an exciting time of the year right now because you know football is right around the corner. They are just trying to finish strength and conditioning on a high note and have a few days to reset."

