WATCH: CJ Spiller emotional after being inducted into Ring of Honor

Spiller was emotional as he accepted the honor on the field in front of his family and friends.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had kind words to say about Spiller during his postgame press conference.

"He's special. He really truly is one of the first people to believe in me," Swinney said. "I don't think I'm here without him. He changed Clemson."

