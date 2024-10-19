|
WATCH: CJ Spiller emotional after being inducted into Ring of Honor
It was a special pregame during Clemson-Virginia as Tiger great
C.J. Spiller was inducted into Clemson's Ring of Honor.
Spiller was emotional as he accepted the honor on the field in front of his family and friends. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had kind words to say about Spiller during his postgame press conference. "He's special. He really truly is one of the first people to believe in me," Swinney said. "I don't think I'm here without him. He changed Clemson." Check out the video below, courtesy of WACH FOX: An emotional CJ Spiller (@CJSPILLER) taking in the @ClemsonFB community's love & support as he got inducted into the Ring of Honor this afternoon:@wachfox pic.twitter.com/uyylpxfgdL
Spiller was emotional as he accepted the honor on the field in front of his family and friends.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had kind words to say about Spiller during his postgame press conference.
"He's special. He really truly is one of the first people to believe in me," Swinney said. "I don't think I'm here without him. He changed Clemson."
Check out the video below, courtesy of WACH FOX:
An emotional CJ Spiller (@CJSPILLER) taking in the @ClemsonFB community's love & support as he got inducted into the Ring of Honor this afternoon:@wachfox pic.twitter.com/uyylpxfgdL— amanda (@amanda_1815) October 19, 2024
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now