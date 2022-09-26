CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Allen and Wilkins had to be separted after the play (Jasen Vinlove - USA Today Sports)
Allen and Wilkins had to be separted after the play (Jasen Vinlove - USA Today Sports)

WATCH: Christian Wilkins allegedly grabbed Josh Allen's groin at bottom of pile
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Sep 26, Mon 08:36

The bottom of a football pile can be very testy.

Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen was livid at the bottom of the pile as he ripped off Christian Wilkin's helmet and received a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct in the fourth quarter of Sunday's contest.

Allen indicated to the referee that Wilkins had grabbed his groin and pointed in that direction.

However, Wilkins received no penalty on the play, and the Dolphins ended up winning a close 21-19 win over the talented Bills.

In the postgame interview with CBS, Wilkins was asked about the incident with Allen.

“It just happens. Josh is a competitor, and I’m a competitor,” Wilkins said. “The game is on the line. We’re going back and forth. That’s just how it is. That’s how it is with division rivals. With alpha males, that’s how it goes.”

He was asked again during the postgame press conference about why Allen was so upset.

"It just gets competitive; it just gets chippy, and that’s just how the game goes when we play each other," he said.

Wilkins also had one of the biggest tackles of the NFL season with the following play:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins reportedly fired
Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins reportedly fired
WATCH: Christian Wilkins allegedly grabbed Josh Allen's groin at bottom of pile
WATCH: Christian Wilkins allegedly grabbed Josh Allen's groin at bottom of pile
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence throws three touchdowns in blowout win over Chargers
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence throws three touchdowns in blowout win over Chargers
Playing time breakdown: Injuries, close thriller tighten Clemson's rotation
Playing time breakdown: Injuries, close thriller tighten Clemson's rotation
Post your comments!
Read all 19 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest