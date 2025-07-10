sports_football
WATCH: CFB analyst breaks down Cade Klubnik's film, where he can grow
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  2 hours ago

Cade Klubnik is entering the 2025 season as one of the top quarterbacks in the country.

Where can he grow his game? What around him has to improve?

College football analyst Brooks Austin, known nationally as "The Film Guy," broke down Klubnik's tape in-depth, noting everything from his growth, what's to come, and what's around him that can get better.

Austin was a recent guest on the Orange Crush Podcast, and raved about the potential for this Clemson group in 2025.

You can check out the full video here:

