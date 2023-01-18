WATCH: Captains talk about special time as Tigers, Clemson family

Clemson's 2022 permanent team captains delivered some final words on the latest version of the Tigers to hit the field.

In that group, Jalyn Phillips and Tyler Davis are slated to return, while Davis Allen, KJ Henry and Jordan McFadden are pursuing pro careers ahead.

Listen as they talk to their coaches and teammates at the team banquet earlier this month on what stood out about their time as Tigers: