WATCH: Cade Klubnik with clutch 50-yard game-winning run against Pittsburgh
Speed kills.
Clemson starting quarterback Cade Klubnik showed off his wheels with a 50-yard run for a touchdown to put the Tigers up 23-20 with 1:16 left in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game against Pittsburgh. It might be Clemson's play of the season, as it was the second-longest run of Klubnik's career, and what a clutch time to do it. Clemson announcer Don Munson posted on X that the play was the longest offensive play inside two minutes in Clemson's history. Check it out below: CADE KLUBNIK CALLED GAME 😱 @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/r3HZNo2es5 Another look at Cade Klubnik’s scramble to retake the lead.
What a moment for the #Clemson QB in the clutch.
pic.twitter.com/sQwb9CfEiq
Check it out below:
CADE KLUBNIK CALLED GAME 😱 @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/r3HZNo2es5— ACC Network (@accnetwork) November 16, 2024
Another look at Cade Klubnik’s scramble to retake the lead.
