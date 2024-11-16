CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Cade Klubnik with clutch 50-yard game-winning run against Pittsburgh

by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Nov 16 16:56

Speed kills.

Clemson starting quarterback Cade Klubnik showed off his wheels with a 50-yard run for a touchdown to put the Tigers up 23-20 with 1:16 left in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game against Pittsburgh.

It might be Clemson's play of the season, as it was the second-longest run of Klubnik's career, and what a clutch time to do it.

Clemson announcer Don Munson posted on X that the play was the longest offensive play inside two minutes in Clemson's history.

Check it out below:

