WATCH: Cade Klubnik throws his first career touchdown
|2022 Sep 6, Tue 10:22- -
Clemson freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik threw his first college career touchdown at the end of the game against Georgia Tech in the following video:
Swinney on having Klubnik ready to play:
#Clemson coach Dabo Swinney on having DJ Uiagalelei and Cade Klubnik ready to play: "It's a good situation for us for sure. It's the most important position in football and we've got guys that can go win." pic.twitter.com/VvLrjw4d0M— TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) September 6, 2022
