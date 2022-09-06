CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Klubniki led the Tigers down 66 yards in his one drive
Klubniki led the Tigers down 66 yards in his one drive

WATCH: Cade Klubnik throws his first career touchdown
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Sep 6, Tue 10:22

Clemson freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik threw his first college career touchdown at the end of the game against Georgia Tech in the following video:

Swinney on having Klubnik ready to play:

No. 4 Clemson 41, GT 10: Game notes
WATCH: Cade Klubnik throws his first career touchdown
