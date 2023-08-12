CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Cade Klubnik talks about his faith to ACC Network

by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Aug 12, Sat 12:23

Clemson starting quarterback Cade Klubnik talked to ACC Network's EJ Manuel about his faith, new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley and more.

"My faith is everything," Klubnik said. "My relationship with Jesus Christ is the most important thing to me. It's how I start off every single day. At the end of the day, whether practice is good or practice is bad, it doesn't rock me and that carries on to games too."

Check out the full video below:

