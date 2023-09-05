CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Cade Klubnik reacts to 28-7 loss to Duke

by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Sep 5 00:38

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik completed 27-of-43 passes for 207 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the 28-7 loss to Duke on Monday night.

He also added 34 rushing yards on 12 carries.

"I think this is going to be such a sweet story," Klubnik told reporters. "That is the dream that I have and the dream that our team has to respond."

Check out Klubnik's interview with the media after the contest.

Klubnik's teammates Justin Macoll and Phil Mafah were also available after the game:

Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 22) Author
spacer TNET: WATCH: Cade Klubnik reacts to 28-7 loss to Duke
 TigerNet News®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Cade Klubnik reacts to 28-7 loss to Duke
 AC Leo
spacer At this point, they need to worry about bowl eligibility
 STERLING®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Cade Klubnik reacts to 28-7 loss to Duke
 RLW7353
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Cade Klubnik reacts to 28-7 loss to Duke
 RememberTheDanny
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Cade Klubnik reacts to 28-7 loss to Duke
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Cade Klubnik reacts to 28-7 loss to Duke
 Jessetiger2017
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Cade Klubnik reacts to 28-7 loss to Duke
 macodi
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Cade Klubnik reacts to 28-7 loss to Duke
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Cade Klubnik reacts to 28-7 loss to Duke
 Connelly
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Cade Klubnik reacts to 28-7 loss to Duke
 Chucktowntiger1992
spacer No he did not***
 stubborn_tiger®
spacer Cade. It's time to man up and realize your entire NFL future
 NIKE
spacer Re: Cade. It's time to man up and realize your entire NFL future
 colemanfan
spacer Re: Cade. It's time to man up and realize your entire NFL future
 WarDaddy17®
spacer Re: Cade. It's time to man up and realize your entire NFL future
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: Cade. It's time to man up and realize your entire NFL future
 RememberTheDanny
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Cade Klubnik reacts to 28-7 loss to Duke
 JohnstoneD626®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Cade Klubnik reacts to 28-7 loss to Duke
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Cade Klubnik reacts to 28-7 loss to Duke
 CU1976
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Cade Klubnik reacts to 28-7 loss to Duke
 Tigerclaws2®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Cade Klubnik reacts to 28-7 loss to Duke
 CarolinaKudzu
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Cade Klubnik reacts to 28-7 loss to Duke
 allorangeallthetime52®
Read all 22 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
Top Clemson News of the Week