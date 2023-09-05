WATCH: Cade Klubnik reacts to 28-7 loss to Duke

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik completed 27-of-43 passes for 207 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the 28-7 loss to Duke on Monday night. He also added 34 rushing yards on 12 carries. "I think this is going to be such a sweet story," Klubnik told reporters. "That is the dream that I have and the dream that our team has to respond." Check out Klubnik's interview with the media after the contest.

Klubnik's teammates Justin Macoll and Phil Mafah were also available after the game:

