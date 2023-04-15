|
WATCH: Cade Klubnik postgame interview after spring game
|2023 Apr 15, Sat 17:33- -
Clemson starting quarterback
Cade Klubnik finished 18-for-33 passing for 190 yards and two interceptions (tipped passes) in the 2023 Orange and White game on a gorgeous Saturday afternoon.
The game drew an estimated crowd of 50,000 people, the fifth-largest crowd on record for a Clemson Spring Game. Klubnik talked to the media following the scrimmage:
The game drew an estimated crowd of 50,000 people, the fifth-largest crowd on record for a Clemson Spring Game.
Klubnik talked to the media following the scrimmage:
Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba was also part of media availability:
Tags: Clemson Football, Cade Klubnik