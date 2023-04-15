WATCH: Cade Klubnik postgame interview after spring game

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson starting quarterback Cade Klubnik finished 18-for-33 passing for 190 yards and two interceptions (tipped passes) in the 2023 Orange and White game on a gorgeous Saturday afternoon. The game drew an estimated crowd of 50,000 people, the fifth-largest crowd on record for a Clemson Spring Game. Klubnik talked to the media following the scrimmage:

Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba was also part of media availability:

