WATCH: Cade Klubnik postgame interview after spring game

WATCH: Cade Klubnik postgame interview after spring game
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Apr 15, Sat 17:33

Clemson starting quarterback Cade Klubnik finished 18-for-33 passing for 190 yards and two interceptions (tipped passes) in the 2023 Orange and White game on a gorgeous Saturday afternoon.

The game drew an estimated crowd of 50,000 people, the fifth-largest crowd on record for a Clemson Spring Game.

Klubnik talked to the media following the scrimmage:

Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba was also part of media availability:

