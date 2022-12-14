WATCH: Cade Klubnik on taking over QB1 role

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson starting quarterback Cade Klubnik talked to reporters after Wednesday's practice as he touched on several topics, including being the new QB1 for the Tigers.

"It's been fun," he said on being the starting quarterback. "It's been awesome. A dream come true. I'm super excited about this team. I think we got a real shot going into this game (Orange Bowl) and it will be fun."

Receiver Adam Randall and offensive lineman Will Putnam were also part of the media availability: