WATCH: Cade Klubnik on preparing for Tennesee in Orange Bowl

by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Dec 27, Tue 09:56

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik met with the media Tuesday as he discussed his preparation for a talented Tennessee squad in the upcoming 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl.

"I just see it as another game, " Klubnik said. "I learned from a guy named Drew Brees that you approach every game as just another game. The size of the field doesn't change, the size of the ball doesn't change. There might be a couple more people watching, but it is still the same game I have always been playing. Just continue to approach it the same way I always have and just find joy in that."

For the season, Klubnik has completed 31 out of 46 passes for 377 yards with two passing touchdowns and one interception.

