|
WATCH: Cade Klubnik on growing as a football player with his faith
|2023 Jul 13, Thu 09:31-
Clemson quarterback
Cade Klubnik opened up about his prominent role in college sports and how his Christian faith guides him there recently.
This week, Sports Spectrum released the video form of a podcast from earlier this year with Klubnik and you can check that out below:
This week, Sports Spectrum released the video form of a podcast from earlier this year with Klubnik and you can check that out below:
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
Tags: Clemson Football, Cade Klubnik