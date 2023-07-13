CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Cade Klubnik's Christian faith plays a vital role in his life on and off the field.
Cade Klubnik's Christian faith plays a vital role in his life on and off the field.

WATCH: Cade Klubnik on growing as a football player with his faith
by - 2023 Jul 13, Thu 09:31

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik opened up about his prominent role in college sports and how his Christian faith guides him there recently.

This week, Sports Spectrum released the video form of a podcast from earlier this year with Klubnik and you can check that out below:

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
WATCH: Cade Klubnik on growing as a football player with his faith
WATCH: Cade Klubnik on growing as a football player with his faith
247Sports' ACC media poll predictions have Clemson, Florida State neck and neck at top
247Sports' ACC media poll predictions have Clemson, Florida State neck and neck at top
ESPN predicts Playoff chances for Clemson, Florida State
ESPN predicts Playoff chances for Clemson, Florida State
Four Clemson coaches make 247Sports' All-ACC staff
Four Clemson coaches make 247Sports' All-ACC staff
Post your comments!
Read all 4 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week