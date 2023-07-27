|
WATCH: Cade Klubnik interview with ACC Network
|2023 Jul 27, Thu 11:27- -
Clemson starting quarterback
Cade Klubnik spoke to the ACC Network as part of Thursday's 2023 ACC Kickoff coverage.
Klubnik gave an update on the Tigers' program as they prepare for their season-opening game against Duke, including giving a shoutout to his running backs. "We have the two best running backs in the country," Klubnik said in the following video. Stacked with playmakers 🔥
🗣️ @CadeKlubnikQB pic.twitter.com/S5hmoYxpHH
Klubnik gave an update on the Tigers' program as they prepare for their season-opening game against Duke, including giving a shoutout to his running backs.
"We have the two best running backs in the country," Klubnik said in the following video.
Stacked with playmakers 🔥
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
Tags: Clemson Football, Cade Klubnik