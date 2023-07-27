CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Cade Klubnik interview with ACC Network

WATCH: Cade Klubnik interview with ACC Network
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Jul 27, Thu 11:27

Clemson starting quarterback Cade Klubnik spoke to the ACC Network as part of Thursday's 2023 ACC Kickoff coverage.

Klubnik gave an update on the Tigers' program as they prepare for their season-opening game against Duke, including giving a shoutout to his running backs.

"We have the two best running backs in the country," Klubnik said in the following video.

