WATCH: BT Potter emotional talking about last Clemson game

by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Dec 31, Sat 01:14

Clemson kicker BT Potter was emotional in his final Clemson game after the 31-14 loss to Tennessee in the 2022 Orange Bowl on Friday night.

"A couple of years ago, I would never have thought that I would have gotten this opportunity," Potter said. "I am just thankful for everything that I have gotten here."

It was a tough day at the office for Potter in the loss as he only hit 2-out-of-5 field goal attempts.

However, Potter became Clemson’s all-time leader for career field goals made, with seventy-three (73).

