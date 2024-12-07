CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Bryant Wesco Jr. with two touchdowns in 1st quarter of ACC title game

by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Dec 7 20:53

Not your average rookie.

Freshman wide receiver Bryant Wesco is off to a blazing start in Saturday's ACC title game against SMU, scoring two touchdowns in the first quarter alone.

With three minutes left in the opening quarter, Wesco has already hauled in three catches on three targets for 89 yards and two scores.

Check out his impressive touchdown plays below:

