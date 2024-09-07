WATCH: Bryant Wesco Jr. scores on 76-yard TD reception

On the game's third snap against App State on Saturday night, Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik connected with freshman receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. on a seam route for a 76-yard touchdown to put the Tigers up 6-0.

Wesco got his first start of the season and now already has his first career touchdown.

It was the longest play from scrimmage for Clemson since 2020 (Trevor Lawrence to Tee Higgins 83-yarder vs. GT).

Check out the touchdown play below: