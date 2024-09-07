CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Bryant Wesco Jr. scores on 76-yard TD reception

WATCH: Bryant Wesco Jr. scores on 76-yard TD reception
by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Sep 7 20:17

That escalated quickly.

On the game's third snap against App State on Saturday night, Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik connected with freshman receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. on a seam route for a 76-yard touchdown to put the Tigers up 6-0.

Wesco got his first start of the season and now already has his first career touchdown.

It was the longest play from scrimmage for Clemson since 2020 (Trevor Lawrence to Tee Higgins 83-yarder vs. GT).

Check out the touchdown play below:

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Peter Woods injury update
Peter Woods injury update
WATCH: App State head coach reacts to blowout loss to Clemson
WATCH: App State head coach reacts to blowout loss to Clemson
WATCH: Game highlights of Clemson's blowout win over App State
WATCH: Game highlights of Clemson's blowout win over App State
WATCH: Dabo Swinney, Cade Klubnik postgame interview with ACC Network
WATCH: Dabo Swinney, Cade Klubnik postgame interview with ACC Network
Post your comments!
Read all 4 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts