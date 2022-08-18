CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Bresee is one of the top defenders in the conference
Bresee is one of the top defenders in the conference

WATCH: Bryan Bresee ranked Top 10 ACC player
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Aug 18, Thu 11:00

Check out the following video as Clemson standout defensive lineman Bryan Bresee was ranked as the No. 10 player in the ACC, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee will be back with a vengeance in 2022 after starting only 4 contests in 2021 due to an injury derailing his season. Despite starting only 4 games, Bresee was still a third-team All-ACC selection. The once highly-touted recruit has flashed dominance on the field when healthy. He has a career 9.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks with a hunger to add loads more. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, fellow defensive lineman K.J. Henry, NC State head coach Dave Doeren and ACCDN host Wes Bryant describe Clemson's monster in the middle.

