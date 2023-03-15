WATCH: Bryan Bresee NFL Draft tape

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee was impressive during Tuesday's Pro Day as he registered 28 bench reps of 225, ran a 4.45-second 20-yard shuttle, and a 7.41-second three-cone drill.

Check out some highlights of Bresee as he makes the leap to the pros:

Video Description: Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee is one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft. Bresee came to the Tigers as the nation's top overall recruit. His career was sidetracked at times by injuries, but when Bresee was on the field he displayed all the skills that made him a heralded recruit. At 6'5" and 298 pounds, Bresee's 1.71 10-yard split at the 2023 NFL Combine is at least one indicator of his immense potential. He accounted for 15.0 tackles for loss and 9.0 sacks during his career as a Tiger.