WATCH: Brandon Streeter on offensive performance against ND

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter talked to the media following Clemson's 35-14 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday night:

A lot of plays on the edge: "Just really trying to get some quick access throws to the edge and started off by hitting a couple of them big plays. And we just had penalties that brought us back. And Antonio had one. I think Davis Allen had at least one early in the game. And so we knew that if we could get on the edge and in the space there was some yards there."

Scheme or execution? "I think we got guys that are talented enough. There's no doubt about it. There's guys that are talented enough. I just go back to the number one goal for us as an offense is to win a game. Win game one week at a time. However we need to do it. Other than tonight, we've been able to do that. Obviously not as explosive as we need to be the last several games. But still I'm just proud of the guys for fighting and continuing to work and we just got to keep fighting and keep getting better. That's what I keep talking to the guys about. How are you going to respond to this? And I know they're going to respond well. I know they're going to do a great job of staying united and continue to get better and that's all you can ask."