CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Streeter talked to the media following the disappointing loss to ND
Streeter talked to the media following the disappointing loss to ND

WATCH: Brandon Streeter on offensive performance against ND
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Nov 5, Sat 23:57

Offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter talked to the media following Clemson's 35-14 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday night:

A lot of plays on the edge: "Just really trying to get some quick access throws to the edge and started off by hitting a couple of them big plays. And we just had penalties that brought us back. And Antonio had one. I think Davis Allen had at least one early in the game. And so we knew that if we could get on the edge and in the space there was some yards there."

Scheme or execution? "I think we got guys that are talented enough. There's no doubt about it. There's guys that are talented enough. I just go back to the number one goal for us as an offense is to win a game. Win game one week at a time. However we need to do it. Other than tonight, we've been able to do that. Obviously not as explosive as we need to be the last several games. But still I'm just proud of the guys for fighting and continuing to work and we just got to keep fighting and keep getting better. That's what I keep talking to the guys about. How are you going to respond to this? And I know they're going to respond well. I know they're going to do a great job of staying united and continue to get better and that's all you can ask."

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
WATCH: Brandon Streeter on offensive performance against ND
WATCH: Brandon Streeter on offensive performance against ND
WATCH: Dabo Swinney reacts to loss to Notre Dame
WATCH: Dabo Swinney reacts to loss to Notre Dame
Postgame notes on Clemson-Notre Dame
Postgame notes on Clemson-Notre Dame
WATCH: Clemson-ND with some pushing and shoving at halftime
WATCH: Clemson-ND with some pushing and shoving at halftime
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 32) Author
spacer TNET: WATCH: Brandon Streeter on offensive performance against ND
 TigerNet News
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Brandon Streeter on offensive performance against ND
 Kenyarun31
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Brandon Streeter on offensive performance against ND
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Brandon Streeter on offensive performance against ND
 Connelly
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Brandon Streeter on offensive performance against ND
 Kenyarun31
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Brandon Streeter on offensive performance against ND
 CUsouix®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Brandon Streeter on offensive performance against ND
 northernVAtiger®
spacer That guy is lost.***
 Big Tig Esquire
spacer Dang, he sounds like TE
 tigerpaw®
spacer I wish he would have actually said something of meaning***
 Jonescb
spacer Re: I wish he would have actually said something of meaning***
 Blizzake1979
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Brandon Streeter on offensive performance against ND
 TigerInAtown
spacer Who is the lady with the softballs?
 Obed®
spacer She also asked about the lack of an explosive offense the
 RC Tiger®
spacer Re: Who is the lady with the softballs?
 ICATiger
spacer I thought it didn’t sound like her, but if it was, I’ll
 Obed®
spacer If he didn’t apologize for his abomination of play calling,
 CUTiger1989®
spacer No, he actually threw out “didn’t execute”
 Obed®
spacer in over his head
 STERLING®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Brandon Streeter on offensive performance against ND
 ICATiger
spacer Tony Elliott 2.0.***
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: Tony Elliott 2.0.***
 ICATiger
spacer Re: Tony Elliott 2.0.***
 ICATiger
spacer Re: Tony Elliott 2.0.***
 OneClemson2010
spacer Fire him***
 CoolBreeze864®
spacer Re: Fire him***
 secgrowa
spacer Dear Streeter
 Tigergirlga
spacer Does anybody think Streeter is the best OC available?
 Razzmatazz
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Brandon Streeter on offensive performance against ND
 Vamostigres
spacer This game... but we're STILL in a better place than you.***
 SOLOS®
spacer We Don’t Have The Talent That We Had
 rebeltigersteeler®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Brandon Streeter on offensive performance against ND
 spiderman_x10®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Brandon Streeter on offensive performance against ND
 CivilE_Tiger
Read all 32 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest