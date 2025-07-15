sports_football
WATCH: Ben Boulware holds back tears about landing coaching job at Clemson

Tony Crumpton Tony Crumpton  ·  Assoc. Editor ·  17 minutes ago

The 'Junkyard Dog' is back at TigerTown and he's soaking in every moment.

Assistant linebackers coach Ben Boulware met with the media Monday and was visibly emotional about coaching the very position group where he once led to a national championship at Clemson.

"Very thankful for him (Coach Swinney) and believing in me and giving me the opportunity to lead the linebacker room," Boulware said about Dabo Swinney.

Then Boulware started to feel the gravity of the moment.

"I'm gonna cry," Boulware said as he tried to sip some coffee to regain his composure. "Full circle moment. It's too early on Tuesday for me to be tearing up. It was cool."

Watch the interview below:

