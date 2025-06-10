|
WATCH: Ben Boulware delivers summer hype video for Clemson defense
Ben Boulware's first season as the linebackers coach is rapidly approaching.
His intensity has always been a staple of what he brings to the field as a player or as a coach to the sideline. This video is certainly no different. Wade Woodaz is at the center of the video, describing the defense that he will be a part of this fall as "suffocating." In 2025, we’re going to suffocate you then shake your hand. pic.twitter.com/bZYuj4UBaE
In 2025, we’re going to suffocate you then shake your hand. pic.twitter.com/bZYuj4UBaE— Ben Boulware (@benboulware7) June 10, 2025
Tags: Clemson Football, Ben Boulware, Wade Woodaz