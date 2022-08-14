CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Spector had 10 tackles in the win over the Colts on Saturday

WATCH: Baylon Spector with 10 tackles in win over Colts
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Aug 14, Sun 07:49

Buffalo Bills rookie linebacker Baylon Spector is battling for a spot on the team's 53-man roster.

Early returns are exemplary for the former Tiger as he had a team-high 10 tackles, a sack (negated by a penalty), and a pass deflection in the comeback 27-24 preseason win over the Colts.

Check out a highlight below:

