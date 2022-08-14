|
WATCH: Baylon Spector with 10 tackles in win over Colts
Buffalo Bills rookie linebacker Baylon Spector is battling for a spot on the team's 53-man roster.
Early returns are exemplary for the former Tiger as he had a team-high 10 tackles, a sack (negated by a penalty), and a pass deflection in the comeback 27-24 preseason win over the Colts.
Check out a highlight below:
Baylon Spector making a strong first impression 👏— NFL (@NFL) August 13, 2022
📺: #INDvsBUF on @NFLNetwork (or check your local listings)
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/Dz9p0kOaUQ pic.twitter.com/Z5OKYElw5T
Tags: Clemson Football, Baylon Spector