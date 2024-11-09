WATCH: Clemson DB with incredible one-handed interception against VT

|
WATCH: Ashton Hampton with incredible one-handed interception against VT
2024 Nov 9 19:15- -
There is a new SportsCenter Top 10 nominee.
Clemson freshman Ashton Hampton showed why he was such a highly recruited prospect, making an impressive one-handed interception against a fade pattern in the third quarter against Virginia Tech on Saturday. Hampton has the size and playmaking ability to be a huge asset for the Tigers for several years to come. Check it out below: HE CAUGHT THAT FOR THE INT 🤯 @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/52WqWsTfVf
Clemson freshman Ashton Hampton showed why he was such a highly recruited prospect, making an impressive one-handed interception against a fade pattern in the third quarter against Virginia Tech on Saturday.
Hampton has the size and playmaking ability to be a huge asset for the Tigers for several years to come.
Check it out below:
HE CAUGHT THAT FOR THE INT 🤯 @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/52WqWsTfVf— ACC Network (@accnetwork) November 9, 2024
Tags: Clemson Football, Ashton Hampton