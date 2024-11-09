WATCH: Clemson DB with incredible one-handed interception against VT

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Ashton Hampton with incredible one-handed interception against VT

by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Nov 9 19:15

There is a new SportsCenter Top 10 nominee.

Clemson freshman Ashton Hampton showed why he was such a highly recruited prospect, making an impressive one-handed interception against a fade pattern in the third quarter against Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Hampton has the size and playmaking ability to be a huge asset for the Tigers for several years to come.

Check it out below:

