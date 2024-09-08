|
WATCH: App State head coach reacts to blowout loss to Clemson
2024 Sep 8 00:02- -
Clemson blasted App State 66-20 in front of a fired-up Death Valley on Saturday night.
App State head coach Shawn Clark talked to the media following his team's blowout loss to the Tigers. "We didn’t come here to play second fiddle," Clark said. "But the score’s the score. We’ve gotta learn from this.” Clark was impressed with Clemson's playmakers. "They have great receivers. They do. They didn't punt in the first half."
Tags: Clemson Football