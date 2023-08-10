|
WATCH: Antonio Williams says Clemson camp has gotten intense, ready to show improvement
Sophomore Clemson receiver
Antonio Williams had his interview with the media on Thursday after a Jervey Meadows practice.
Williams talks about the intense fall camp so far, his improvement in 2023, his admiration of Nuk Hopkins and more in the following video:
