WATCH: Antonio Williams regular season highlights
|2022 Dec 29, Thu 19:33- -
Check out 2022 regular season highlights of Clemson freshman receiver Antonio Williams, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network:
Video Description: Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams looks to be the next great wide receiver in Death Valley after a solid 2022 campaign. The true freshman racked up 53 receptions, 726 all-purpose yards and 4 receiving scores. He will certainly be a star on the rise in the 2023 season.
