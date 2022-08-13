CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Rodgers has the speed and vision to be a gifted returner
Rodgers has the speed and vision to be a gifted returner

WATCH: Amari Rodgers with impressive 50-yard kickoff return against 49ers
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Aug 13, Sat 10:43

Former Tiger weapons were all over the field during early preseason action.

On Friday night, Green Bay Packers receiver Amari Rodgers had an impressive 50-yard kickoff return against the 49ers.

One of his coaches was so excited for Rodgers on the sidelines that he accidentally knocked him down after the play.

Check it out below:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
WATCH: Amari Rodgers with impressive 50-yard kickoff return against 49ers
WATCH: Amari Rodgers with impressive 50-yard kickoff return against 49ers
WATCH: Clemson fan does cadence count as Trevor Lawrence signs jersey
WATCH: Clemson fan does cadence count as Trevor Lawrence signs jersey
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne 2022 NFL preseason debut highlights
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne 2022 NFL preseason debut highlights
Deshaun Watson: "I'm truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted in this situation"
Deshaun Watson: "I'm truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted in this situation"
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest