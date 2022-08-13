WATCH: Amari Rodgers with impressive 50-yard kickoff return against 49ers

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Former Tiger weapons were all over the field during early preseason action.

On Friday night, Green Bay Packers receiver Amari Rodgers had an impressive 50-yard kickoff return against the 49ers.

One of his coaches was so excited for Rodgers on the sidelines that he accidentally knocked him down after the play.

Check it out below: