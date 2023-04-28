WATCH: ACC first-round recap of 2023 NFL Draft

Pitt's defensive lineman Calijah Kancey was the first ACC player to be selected in the draft. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took Kancey as the 19th overall pick, which probably reminded them of a young Aaron Donald from Pitt.

Boston College's wide receiver Zay Flowers was the second ACC player to be selected in the draft. He was picked up by the Baltimore Ravens as the 22nd overall selection.

Flowers has speed, agility, and excellent ball-catching skills making him a nightmare for opposing defenses.

The next two picks went to Clemson's defensive line duo of Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee.

The Cincinnati Bengals chose Murphy with the 28th overall selection, while the New Orleans Saints took Bresee with the 29th overall pick.

Murphy is a dynamic player who can move quickly and powerfully, making him a force to be reckoned with on the field.

Bresee, on the other hand, is a versatile and talented player who can play multiple positions on the defensive line, making him a valuable asset to any team.

