WATCH: ACC Championship recap hype video: "Divide and Conquer"

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out this highlight recap video of Clemson's impressive ACC title win over North Carolina:

Video Description: The 2022 Clemson Tigers ended ACC division format play in style, as the Atlantic Division representatives dominated their counterparts from the Coastal Division, the UNC Tarheels. Bolstered by a stingy defense that relentlessly attacked and pressured an explosive Tarheel offense all night and reinvigorated by the midgame introduction of 5 star freshman Cade Klubnik as the signal caller, the Tigers secured their record 21st ACC championship with style points to spare via a final score of 39-10.

As Klubnik took control of the offense and engineered 4 successive scoring drives, another freshman took center stage with him in the form of WR Cole Turner, who moved from the periphery of a redshirt year into a 100-yard performance in Charlotte. The Tiger defense used its speed and athleticism in the front seven to harass heralded QB Drake Maye, and cornerback Nate Wiggins logged his best effort of the season running stride for stride with Tarheel receivers before unleashing the game's coup de grace with an electrifying 98 yard pick six that punctuated yet Another Clemson Championship.

When the final seconds ticked off the clock in Clemson's home away from home, Coach Dabo Swinney lifted the ACC trophy for the 7th time in 8 years and the 8th time overall during his HOF tenure. Klubnik was named the MVP of the game and reminded Tiger fans of previous performances from the likes of ACC legends Tajh Boyd, Deshaun Watson, and Trevor Lawrence. The Tigers added to their ever expanding trophy case and punched a ticket to another Orange Bowl appearance where they will look to continue a recent win streak in the bowl that decades ago secured the first of three national titles.