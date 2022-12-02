WATCH: ACC Championship podcast preview with TigerNet's David Hood

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson looks to rebound from the rivalry loss by capturing a seventh ACC title in eight seasons when the Tigers (10-2) and North Carolina Tar Heels (9-3) kick off Saturday night.

The game is set for an 8 p.m. broadcast start at Bank of America Stadium on ABC.

TigerNet's David Hood breaks down the keys to the game and where the Tigers are going into seeking an 11th win this season.

Many thanks to Herb Tyler and the folks at Chick-fil-A of Clemson/Seneca for the sponsorship. Make sure you grab a biscuit or a nugget tray from Herb and Chick-fil-A before your gameday watch party.

We are proud to partner with the team at Prize Picks and would encourage you to use our code "Tigers100" for matching credit on your initial deposit - to learn more https://bit.ly/TIGERS100