WATCH: ACC Championship highlight reel "Play on"

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out this impressive highlight reel of Clemson's 34-31 victory in the ACC Championship game against SMU:

Here is the full game replay if you have some time to re-watch the instant classic:

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now